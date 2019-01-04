Penn State HC Pat Chambers Suspended 1 Game for Pushing Myles Dread

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 5, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 03: Head coach Pat Chambers of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts during the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Penn State men's basketball head coach Pat Chambers has been suspended for one game for pushing freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout in the Nittany Lions' 68-55 loss at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday.

Chambers, who has coached Penn State since 2011, will sit his team's Sunday home game against Wisconsin.

PSU Athletic Director Sandy Barbour released a statement on the matter (h/t Brian Hamilton of The Athletic):

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

