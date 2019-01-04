Penn State HC Pat Chambers Suspended 1 Game for Pushing Myles Dread

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Penn State men's basketball head coach Pat Chambers has been suspended for one game for pushing freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout in the Nittany Lions' 68-55 loss at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday.

Chambers, who has coached Penn State since 2011, will sit his team's Sunday home game against Wisconsin.

PSU Athletic Director Sandy Barbour released a statement on the matter (h/t Brian Hamilton of The Athletic):

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

