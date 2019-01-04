Real Madrid Set to Make 'Formal Offer' for Exequiel Palacios, Says Agent

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are set to make a formal offer for River Plate's Exequiel Palacios, according to the midfielder's agent.

Renato Corsi said River Plate are expected to sell the 20-year-old, but he won't move to Real Madrid until the summer, according to Marca.

"The leaders of River got together with Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi. In the coming days there will be a formal offer and the operation is quite advanced.

"The family, Exequiel and I want him to go in June and Real Madrid don't have a problem with him staying at River until then. Real Madrid want him and supposedly River will sell. They agree, so between Monday and Tuesday the formal proposal will be presented."

Palacios is a talented central midfielder who has already become an important member of River Plate's first team despite only turning 20 in October.

Football writer Felipe Cardenas noted his influence:

Palacios was part of the River Plate team that beat Boca Juniors to clinch their fourth Copa Libertadores title in December at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The midfielder has already broken onto the international scene, too. He made his debut for Argentina in September against Guatemala and also featured in their 0-0 draw against Colombia.

Corsi told AS (h/t Football Italia) in October, the midfielder had also attracted interest from Barcelona, Inter, Roma and Wolfsburg.

River Plate legend Beto Alonso told AS, Real Madrid "won't regret" signing Palacios, as he has "so many good qualities as a footballer."

Palacios looks set to be the latest young player snapped up by Real Madrid. The club signed 18-year-old Vinicius Junior in summer 2018 and also agreed a move for 17-year-old Rodrygo Goes.

Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz is also reportedly closing in on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old will join for an initial fee of £15.5 million, according to Simon Stone at BBC Sport.