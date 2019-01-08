Former Real Madrid Star Pepe Returns to FC Porto on Free-Agent Contract

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid star Pepe has returned to FC Porto as a free agent, reuniting with fellow Los Blancos legend Iker Casillas.

The 35-year-old defender became a free agent during the first half of the season after he and Besiktas agreed to terminate his contract.

According to Portuguese football writer Alex Goncalves, he had plenty of offers, but a return to Portugal was always at the top of his list:

The Portugal international―who was born and raised in Brazil and moved to Maritimo in 2001―spent three years at Porto, emerging as a star prospect. He joined Real in 2007 and was one of the team's best defenders for a decade, winning three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

A high-profile move to Turkey followed in 2017, and Besiktas immediately featured the bruising defender heavily on social media, including in the now-legendary "Come To Besiktas" campaign:

Things have not gone smoothly for the club of late, however, and Besiktas entered the winter break in a disappointing seventh place in the Super Lig, nine points behind leaders Basaksehir. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the group stages.

The bad results and loss of Europa League revenue was always likely to result in changes, and the veteran Pepe was not a surprising casualty. While he started 10 Super Lig matches and generally played well, it made more sense to get his wages off the books and allow him to chase silverware elsewhere this late in his career.

Porto are having a sensational season and are currently on a winning streak in all competitions dating back to October. They won 16 out of a possible 18 points in their Champions League group and will meet AS Roma in the next round.

The Dragons are the clear favourites in the Portuguese league and could use Pepe's experience in Europe, where they will be hoping to continue their good run. They previously gambled on Casillas, another veteran Real Madrid star, and that has been a major success, as the 37-year-old reinvented himself in Portugal.