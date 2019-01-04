Bryce Harper Rumors: White Sox Considered Long Shot for Ex-Nationals Star

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly considered a "long shot" to land superstar free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the update Friday and noted the South Siders face competition from the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who remain interested in bringing Harper back after he spent his first seven MLB seasons with the club.

                  

