Bryce Harper Rumors: White Sox Considered Long Shot for Ex-Nationals Star

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly considered a "long shot" to land superstar free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the update Friday and noted the South Siders face competition from the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, who remain interested in bringing Harper back after he spent his first seven MLB seasons with the club.

