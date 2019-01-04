NLL: Schedule, How to Watch National Lacrosse League's Week 4 Games

National Lacrosse League

The NLL season continues with Week 4, with five games on the schedule from Friday through Sunday.

Play begins with the Philadelphia Wings looking for their first win when they play at Toronto on Friday night. The three games on Saturday include the Georgia Swarm looking to improve to 3-0. Georgia plays at home against the Vancouver Warriors. On Sunday, the Calgary Roughnecks play at the Colorado Mammoth.

Find the Week 4 National Lacrosse League regular season schedule and how to watch information below.

NLL: Schedule, How to Watch Week 4 Games

All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games this season. Click the Watch links for more individual game information (All times ET).

Friday, Jan. 4

Toronto Rock (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Wings (0-2), 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Saturday, Jan. 5

Georgia Swarm (2-0) vs. Vancouver Warriors (1-2), 7:05 p.m. | Watch

Buffalo Bandits (2-1) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (1-0), 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Saskatchewan Rush (0-1) vs. San Diego Seals (1-1), 8:30 p.m. | Watch

Sunday, Jan. 6

Colorado Mammoth (0-1) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (2-1), 3 p.m. | Watch

Fans can watch games online for the 2018-19 season in the following ways:

Season Pass — $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD

Monthly Pass — $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD

Single game — $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD

B/R Live is available here, by downloading the B/R Live app through iTunes or through Google Play; and through Apple TV, Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV.

NLL: Standings, Scores

The NLL is back in the new year, with 2019 play starting Friday, Jan. 4. It marks the NLL’s first game since the Rochester Knighthawks beat the Philadelphia Wings 13-9 on December 29.

Georgia and Rochester are the league’s only remaining undefeated teams. Georgia, which is 2-0, last played on December 28 in a 12-11 win at Toronto. Lyle Thompson scored four goals and added an assist as the Swarm rallied. Now Georgia is back home against 1-2 Vancouver at 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Rochester is the other league unbeaten at 1-0. In the team’s only game so far this season, the Knighthawks beat expansion team Philadelphia. Rochester’s Cody Jamieson tallied three goals and three assists in the win.

In the young season, Calgary’s Dane Dobbie is the top goal scorer with 11 goals in the team’s first three games. Dobbie will try to get the Roughnecks to 3-1 when they play at Colorado at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The NLL’s top point scorer is Buffalo’s Shawn Evans at 28 points. Teammate Josh Byrne is second with 25 points. The 2-1 Bandits next play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Rochester.

Saskatchewan, which won the championship for the third time in four years last season, will look to regroup after losing to the New England Black Wolves on December 28. The Rush play at home against the San Diego Seals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the National Lacrosse League standings going into Week 4:

Eastern Division

1. Georgia Swarm: 2-0

2. Rochester Knighthawks: 1-0

3. Buffalo Bandits: 2-1

4. Toronto Rock: 1-1

5. New England Black Wolves: 1-1

6. Philadelphia Wings: 0-2

Western Division

1. Calgary Roughnecks: 2-1

2. San Diego Seals: 1-1

3. Vancouver Warriors: 1-2

4. Saskatchewan Rush: 0-1

5. Colorado Mammoth: 0-1