AC Milan Complete Lucas Paqueta Transfer, Player to Be Introduced on Tuesday

AC Milan finally announced the transfer of former Flamengo star Lucas Paqueta on Friday, with the official introduction of the player taking place on Tuesday.

The club announced the news via their official website.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract and will start training on Monday. Per the official club statement, Milan will launch a new Portuguese-language website and Twitter account to coincide with his arrival.

Paqueta has been linked with Milan throughout the first half of the season, and he confirmed he would leave Flamengo in November, per Globo Esporte (h/t Calciomercato.com). The Rossoneri waited to make the move official until the January transfer window, however.

He's already a full Brazil international and has drawn comparisons to former Milan star and compatriot Kaka, per Goal's Daniel Edwards.

The Rossoneri legend himself endorsed Paqueta in an interview with Milan TV (h/t Edwards):

"He's a player who has a bright future ahead of him.

"He's already been called up to the Brazilian national team, but it's better for him that we don't make comparisons. I've seen so many of them in recent days, with me, with [Alexandre] Pato, with Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo… with all the Brazilians who have been part of Milan's history.

"We need to avoid these comparisons so he can come here and play calmly and peacefully. But I'm confident."

According to Edwards, Barcelona and Real Madrid were also interested in the playmaker.

Milan have fallen behind Inter Milan and Lazio Roma in the race for a UEFA Champions League ticket, having scored fewer goals than any other side in Serie A's top eight.

The January addition of a scoring playmaker with quick feet could be a major boost, although Paqueta may need some time to adapt to the European game.

The pressure on the youngster will likely be instant, especially given Milan's rich history with Brazilian imports.