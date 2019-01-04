Gianfranco Zola Says Bayern Munich Are 'Very Interested' in Callum Hudson-Odoi

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed on Friday that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are "very interested" in 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 52-year-old also said that the Blues are keen to keep the teenager at Stamford Bridge and have offered him a new deal, per BBC Sport.

"We've proposed a contract for quite a while, so we're waiting," he said. "We certainly value him as a player. It's about patience. I believe he has a bright future with us. I know Bayern is very interested in him, but we're interested in him as well."

Bayern Munich have offered Chelsea £30 million plus add-ons for the young winger after seeing bids of £15 million and £20 million rejected, according to the Guardian's Ed Aarons.

Hudson-Odoi has come through the academy at Chelsea and is one of the club's most highly rated young players. 

He has managed only 42 minutes in the Premier League this season, per WhoScored.com. However, he's made four appearances in the UEFA Europa League and has impressed:

Zola also explained why the teenager should not be too concerned about his lack of appearances:

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has also spoken highly of Hudson-Odoi but explained how he can get even better, according to the Guardian's David Hytner.

"He has the potential to be a great player and now he has to improve," he said. "With the ball, he is a very good player. He has to improve in movements without the ball. He has to improve in the defensive phase."

Chelsea have already made waves in the January transfer window by signing Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, who has been loaned back to the Bundesliga side for the rest of the season.

Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail said Pulisic's arrival should not affect Hudson-Odoi:

Hudson-Odoi should get the chance to impress in the Chelsea first team on Saturday. The Blues play Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup, and Zola said "it is very much looking like he is going to play," per the club's official website.

