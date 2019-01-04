N'Golo Kante Says Chelsea Glad to Sign Christian Pulisic Ahead of Summer Arrival

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante says Chelsea are "glad" to welcome American starlet Christian Pulisic to the club after it was confirmed the Blues had completed a deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger for £58 million.

Pulisic, 20, will remain at the Westfalenstadion for the remainder of the 2018-19 season before moving to Stamford Bridge in June, and Kante is aware of the talent that will soon join his club's ranks.

Speaking to reporters after Chelsea drew 0-0 at home to Southampton on Wednesday, the France international said: "We know he's a good player. He's doing well for Dortmund, and we are glad to welcome him to Chelsea."

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was also complimentary of his club's newest signing when asked for his opinion, though the Italian revealed he had no input on getting the deal across the line, per ESPN FC:

The United States international arrived in Germany in February 2015 and has developed well. He'll be expected to provide competition for Willian, 30, and Pedro, 31, who each have contracts set to expire in June 2020.

He's made 115 first-team appearances for the Black and Yellows in the past four years and is sure to add to that number between now and the end of this season, at which point he'll depart for west London. Twenty of those appearances have come in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic has also spoken of his excitement about joining Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League and have been crowned champions in two of the previous four campaigns:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also spoke to the club's official website after it was confirmed Pulisic would be moving to west London, giving the impression he, too, was well aware of the Pennsylvania native's talent:

"Chelsea is a top club and the competition is very high. At every moment we need to get results and perform. That has been the case for a long time at Chelsea and it will always be the same, so obviously I'm very happy we've signed Pulisic.

"He's a young player, very talented. He will come in the summer so for the next six months he will be with Borussia but I'm happy we've got a young player and hopefully he can be very good for us."

Sports lawyer Jake Cohen recently addressed some of the economic potential of Pulisic's move to Chelsea (as an established American star) but noted performances on the pitch will dictate that windfall:

Kante joined Chelsea for a reported £32 million in July 2016—a fee that now looks superb value—and the club will hope to look back on their £58 million investment in Pulisic in the same manner.