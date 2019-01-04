Army All-American Bowl 2019: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Some of the nation's top college football recruits converge on the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Saturday for the 2019 Army All-American Bowl.

A year ago, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns were among the top prospects participating in one of the high-profile showcases for high school football players.

The collection of players participating in Saturday's edition of the Army All-American Game include the top player in the 247 Sports composite rankings and a few stars ready to depart for the collegiate level in the coming weeks.

There are also a handful of uncommitted players taking part in Saturday's game, and some of them will make their college decisions during the event.

2019 Army All-American Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, January 5

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Rosters

The rosters for the Army All-American Bowl can be found here on the game's official website.

Top Recruits

Nolan Smith, DE, Committed to Georgia

The No. 1 recruit on the class of 2019 is one of a few highly-rated defensive linemen on the East roster.

Nolan Smith, who is the marquee player in Georgia's second-ranked recruiting class, should split time pressuring the West quarterbacks with Alabama commit Antonio Alfano and Ohio State commit Zach Harrison.

After participating in the Army All-American Bowl, Smith is off to Athens, Georgia, where he'll enroll at Georgia and get acclimated to Kirby Smart's program.

Smith expressed plenty of excitement about his upcoming move between the hedges and trying to get Georgia back to the National Championship, when he talked to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.

“We just have to come in and work, we feel like we are the tipping stone class,” Smith said.”We are either going to get that National Championship at one point or that opportunity is going to leave us."

"We have to be just really careful how we tip this. I am just excited to be coached by the best defensive mind in the game in coach (Kirby) Smart. He is going to make sure we help in the right way.”

Smith is one of four players from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida playing in San Antonio, and he's one of 13 participants who played their high school football in Florida.

Trey Sanders, RB, Committed to Alabama

Smith's IMG Academy teammate is headed to the other side of the rivalry dominating the SEC at the moment.

While he still has to play in one more high school showcase, five-star running back Trey Sanders already has his eyes on Alabama's running back competition, as he told USA Today's Logan Newman.

“I just want to be an every-down back, man,” Sanders said. “Run the ball, I want to be able to catch, block, everything. Name it, I want to do it. I want to be unstoppable.”

Before he competes for time alongside Najee Harris and other stars at the position in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Sanders has a chance to showcase his talents against some of the best defensive players in the nation.

In San Antonio, Sanders has an opportunity to go up against players he'll see in the SEC West next season, like Texas A&M recruit DeMarvin Leal and LSU's Siaki Ika.

Bru McCoy, WR, Uncommitted

Bru McCoy is one of the top recruits set to make his college choice Saturday.

USC and Texas have an advantage over UCLA, Washington and Oklahoma in McCoy's recruiting process, as he noted to USA Today's Newman.

“Both of them are at a spot where they have potential,” he said. “SC, a lot of people look at it more negatively, but I think they still have a high ceiling and a lot of room to grow. They got a young team, a young quarterback."

It's easy to see USC as a perfect fit for McCoy because his former high school teammate J.T. Daniels is the Trojans' starting quarterback.

The addition of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should also help USC, as the former Texas Tech head coach is seen as one of the best offensive minds in the nation.

Of course, Texas carries a ton of intrigue as well, as quarterback Sam Ehlinger should take another step up in his junior season after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

With extra attention on him because of his commitment, McCoy has an opportunity to marvel with his new college fan base watching intently.

