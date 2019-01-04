Bill Walton Suggests UCLA Should Look to Barack Obama as Next Basketball Coach

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UCLA fired men's basketball head coach Steve Alford on Monday after a 7-6 start.

On Thursday, UCLA hosted Stanford in its Pac-12 opener, and Dave Pasch and Bill Walton of ESPN had the call. Pasch asked Walton, a former UCLA star who won two NCAA championships, who he thought the next Bruins coach should be.

Walton offered the following response:

Former United States President Barack Obama is an ardent basketball fan who plays pickup hoops. He filled out men's and women's Division I NCAA tournament brackets every season on ESPN while in the Oval Office.

Obama's brother-in-law, Craig Robinson, was also the head coach at Brown and Oregon State for eight seasons. He is now the New York Knicks' vice president of player development and G League operations.

Obama does have eight years of experience as the 44th President of the United States, but people with basketball-coaching experience have a better shot despite Walton's wishes.

Walton isn't immune to making off-the-beaten-path comments, as noted by Charles Curtis of For the Win and Colin Warren-Hicks of the Herald-Sun.

His remark Thursday was no exception, but at least Walton makes the broadcasts entertaining.