Browns Head Coach Rumors: Josh McDaniels 'Enthusiastically Interested' in Job

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently turned down an interview with one Ohio team, but it appears as though he wouldn't be opposed to coaching in the state.

According to Steve Doerschuk of CantonRep.com, McDaniels is "enthusiastically interested" in the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy.

