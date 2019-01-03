Browns Head Coach Rumors: Josh McDaniels 'Enthusiastically Interested' in Job

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently turned down an interview with one Ohio team, but it appears as though he wouldn't be opposed to coaching in the state.

According to Steve Doerschuk of CantonRep.com, McDaniels is "enthusiastically interested" in the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

