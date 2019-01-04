5 Factors That Will Fuel the Texans in the Playoffs

0 of 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Winning in the NFL playoffs is tough. Not only is there no margin for error, but every week is going to feature quality competition. On top of that, teams have to maintain momentum after 17 weeks of regular-season action.

Driving through the postseason takes fuel, and no team knows this quite like the Houston Texans. After starting the regular season 0-3, they've had to remain on the gas the rest of the way here.

How can the Texans keep rolling in the postseason? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll be looking at five factors that can power Houston through its wild-card matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and beyond.