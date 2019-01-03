Sidney Crosby Gifts Signed Stick to Trash-Talking Fan, Credits His 'Good Chirps'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While not every athlete enjoys being heckled, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby can appreciate a good effort. 

As the Penguins took on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Crosby apparently heard an earful from one Rangers fan in particular. Among the barbs from Rangers fan Nick Lipeika, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski"Hey Crosby, when Gatorade wanted a tough guy, Justin Bieber turned them down so they settled for you."

Crosby couldn't help but notice Lipeika's heckling and decided to reward him for providing a not-so-warm welcome:

"Not a lot of cool things happen to me, but this is up there, for sure," Lipeika told Wyshynski. "He's probably heard it all. For me, I wanted to tell him things he hasn't heard before. He's won everything. That's why everyone wants to heckle him."

Unfortunately for Lipeika, his trash-talking wasn't enough to throw his opponent off his game. Crosby tallied a goal and an assist in a 7-2 Penguins victory.

