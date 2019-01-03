Sevilla Sporting Director Talks Alvaro Morata and January Striker Search

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata could emerge as one of the strikers Sevilla try to sign during the January transfer window after the club's sporting director didn't play down rumours of interest in the Chelsea No. 9.

Joaquin Caparros was asked about Morata on Thursday, per MailOnline's Pete Jenson: "We are working on many names. The important thing is that the player wants to come to Sevilla."

Going back to La Liga may be the perfect tonic for Morata's ailing career. The former Real Madrid and Juventus frontman has struggled for consistency since arriving at Stamford Bridge for a then-club record £60 million in 2017.

Morata has seven goals to his credit in all competitions so far this season, with just five scored in the Premier League. He failed to add to his tally during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at home to relegation-threatened Southampton, although the Spaniard was unfortunate to have a goal ruled out by the offside flag.

While the decision appeared to be a wrong one, staying the right side of the line has been an issue for Morata:

Earning starts also hasn't been easy for Morata since Olivier Giroud arrived from Arsenal last January. The latter missed out against Southampton due to injury, and Morata failed to seize the chance.

His problems could push him through the exit door this month, with manager Maurizio Sarri suggesting he's looking for an infusion of talent up top.

The Italian spoke of his need for striking reinforcements after the stalemate with the Saints, per Matt McGeehan of Press Association (h/t MailOnline): "The club knows very well my opinion. I think we need something different for characteristics. I'm not in charge of the market. I have to try to improve my players, my team, my offensive phase, or better my offensive phase in the last 20 metres."

Sarri's concerns are well-founded based on his team's recent struggles in front of the net:

Morata's sketchy form has been central to Chelsea's inconsistency in the final third. It's a problem likely at the root of the Blues' decision to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million on Wednesday, per BBC Sport.

Signing Pulisic may not be Chelsea's last move to reshuffle the deck in attack, even though he'll be loaned back to the Bundesliga outfit for the remainder of the season.

Morata could move on, and he would find Sevilla a good fit. Jenson noted how the club already has two prolific centre-forwards in Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Silva is on loan from AC Milan, though, while Ben Yedder is often more effective coming off the bench. Jenson also pointed out how Sevilla have sent Luis Muriel on loan to Fiorentina.

There is room for a player of Morata's qualities. He may have hit the wall in England, but the 26-year-old is still a Spain international who has convinced some of the biggest clubs in Europe to sign him.

He's powerful in the air, can play with his back to goal and possesses underrated technique.

If Morata is open to the switch, a January move would be best for both Chelsea and Sevilla.