Mauricio Pochettino Unsure over Christian Eriksen Future Amid Contract Rumours

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is unsure over the future of star midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international's contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and there has been speculation regarding his future in recent months.

Following a string of excellent displays, the need to tie Eriksen down to a new deal has been brought into sharper focus for the London club.

Pochettino said on Thursday he wants to see the midfielder stay, but he conceded the player will make the final decision, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

"He is happy here, he is showing his commitment. Then what is going to happen in between him and the club is not only in our hands.

"I'm not a person that suffers too much in this type of situation because football is dynamic. Football is about interests that as managers we sometimes cannot manage. It depends on many things in this business—different parties that have interests.

"[...] It will be fantastic if Eriksen is going to be committed with the club long-term. And if not, it's his right to do what he wants to do."

Here's more of what the Tottenham boss had to say on the situation:

According to Kilpatrick, the club and the player remain in negotiations over an extension, although Real Madrid and Barcelona are both said to be admirers of the former Ajax man.

A tweak in system has led to a change in position for the 26-year-old, meaning he's operating in a deeper role and tasked with controlling matches. He's relished the responsibility so far.

Spurs journalist Chris Miller noted how much ground Eriksen covered in the recent 3-0 win over Cardiff City:

It's his guile, technique and penchant for the spectacular that makes the Dane such a special footballer, though. In the game against Cardiff and the remarkable 6-2 win over Everton, he's been on the scoresheet with fine goals from outside the area.

Against the Toffees, he struck a bouncing ball into the corner with ease, while his low finish against Cardiff came after a delightful piece of skill that helped him make a yard of space.

He's been both a creator and scorer of goals during his time in north London:

Given their involvement in the Premier League title race, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League—not to mention a possible move into a new stadium—the start of 2019 is going to be a busy period for Tottenham.

Among this chaotic beginning to the year, it's imperative that sorting Eriksen's future is high on their agenda, as he continues to develop as a player and his importance to Pochettino's team seems to grow season after season.

If he doesn't extend his deal by the end of the campaign, Spurs fans appear set for a nervous summer.