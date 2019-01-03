Unai Emery Says Arsenal Have 'Never Spoken About Keylor Navas'

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said the club have "never spoken about Keylor Navas" when asked about recent links between the Gunners and the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

In his press conference ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup third-round trip to Blackpool, Emery tried to cool the speculation, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard: "We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think—and it's true—we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now."

Emery's stance about the goalkeepers at his disposal is a curious one since there are major question marks with each. Petr Cech started the season as Emery's No. 1, but the 36-year-old struggled to adapt to a system based on a keeper being comfortable playing out from the back.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Cech eventually lost his place due to a combination of injury and poor form. The veteran being pushed aside made room for summer import Bernd Leno to step in.

Results have been mixed since the former Bayer Leverkusen stopper, who cost Arsenal £22 million, took the job. The German has looked shaky dealing with crosses, often making rash decisions about when to come off his line and misjudging the flight of the ball.

Leno was culpable for Charlie Austin's winner when Southampton beat the Gunners 3-2 back in December.

It was merely one of several mistakes:

With only untested Emiliano Martinez in reserve, it would make sense for Arsenal to add to the position during the January transfer window.

Navas would be an obvious upgrade having helped Real to a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League trophies. Even so, the Costa Rica international continues to be linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

A report from Sport (h/t Sky Sports) credited Arsenal with a bid worth £14.5 million. Navas also appeared to post a goodbye message to Real fans on Instagram (h/t Andrew Gilpin of the Daily Mirror).

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

While Emery has poured cold water on the idea of Navas moving to north London, AS has reported Navas will still "consider his future."

Regardless of what Navas decides, Emery sounds confident trusting the goalkeepers at his disposal for the remainder of his first season in charge. If the 47-year-old does dip into the winter market, expect him to instead add to the defence in front of Leno and Co.