Unai Emery Wants Aaron Ramsey January Stay Amid Juventus Transfer Rumours

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he wants to keep midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the club until the end of the campaign despite speculation regarding a January departure.

Ramsey's contract is poised to expire at the end of the term, and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones reported on Thursday that he has reached a pre-agreement to join Italian champions Juventus at the end of the season.

However, Emery told reporters on Thursday that he wants Ramsey to remain part of his squad for the remainder of 2018-19, per ESPN.

"I want him in the present with us," he said. "At the end of the season is the moment he can go to one team or another team."

In response to a question about the reported interest from Juventus, Emery replied, "I don't know."

"I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match," he added. "I am looking at him and he's very concentrated with us now. On Tuesday, he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance."

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici added more fuel to the rumours on Wednesday when he said the Wales star is a "great player" and "we really like him," per David Hytner of the Guardian.

In September, BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported Ramsey would not be offered a new deal at the club.

Given that Ramsey is still contributing to the team, it's unsurprising Emery wants to call upon him until the end of the season. The club may be reticent to lose him for nothing in the summer, however.

James McNicholas of Gunnerblog thinks the club may decide to move Ramsey on and replace him with Sevilla playmaker Ever Banega, who had success under Emery when the two were together with Sevilla:

A lot of Arsenal supporters will be disappointed to see Ramsey, who has been at the club since 2008, move on for either a knockdown price or on a free transfer.

Despite some early difficulties, he's been a regular source of important goals, including two winners in FA Cup finals.

Finding midfielders with a knack for goalscoring can be a challenge, and while he's not been a regular for Arsenal this season, Ramsey has still given the Gunners a creative edge:

But the fact that the 28-year-old has only started eight times in the Premier League this season may make Arsenal consider a sale if the right offer comes in. Clearly he's not a key man for Emery at this point, and he'll be on the move in the summer regardless.

Ramsey has shown he can be influential in big games and will surely play a role as the Gunners chase both UEFA Europa League and FA Cup success. For Emery, to have that influence around for a few months yet is clearly important.