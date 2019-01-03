Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will square off for the second time this season Thursday, when the Golden State Warriors (25-13) host the Houston Rockets (21-15) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Rockets won the teams' first meeting since last year's Western Conference Finals, routing the Warriors 107-86 as four-point home favorites on November 15 with Stephen Curry sitting out.

Why the Rockets Can Cover the Spread

James Harden has played like a man possessed lately—or at least like the man who won NBA MVP honors last season for the first time in his career. Harden has totaled 41 points or more in each of his past four games and averaged 41.8 points during the team's five-game winning streak.

Houston has covered the number in each of those wins, going 9-1-1 against the spread, as the team has won nine of its past 10 games as well. Austin Rivers has been a nice addition since joining the team just before Christmas, helping to replace the injured Chris Paul by scoring double figures in each of his first four games.

Why the Warriors Can Cover the Spread

It is still too early to judge this Golden State team that has won three of the past four NBA titles, but there is no doubt this is a nice revenge spot considering what happened in the first meeting. Remember, the Warriors had to rally back to knock out the Rockets in seven games en route to winning their latest championship, and Curry will be motivated to beat them again here at home.

Golden State has won its past two games on the road by double digits after surprisingly losing two in a row at home, including an embarrassing setback against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. This is a key prime-time matchup, and the Warriors will play like it on national TV.

Smart Betting Pick

As good as Golden State can be, there is too much inconsistency to back the two-time defending NBA champions with such a high number. Houston has not lost a game by more than three points since December 6, and it is hard to imagine that happening again in this spot. Look for Harden to continue his hot play and do just enough to help the Rockets cover.

NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 5-0 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in five of Houston's past six games on the road.

Golden State is 3-8 ATS in its past 11 games.

