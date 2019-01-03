Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Analysis, Wild Card NFL Betting Pick

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears (12-4) are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and they host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) on Sunday as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Bears won the NFC North by going 5-1 in the division and 7-1 at Soldier Field, tied for the best home record in the conference.

NFL point spread: The Bears opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.1-15.2 Bears. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Eagles Can Cover the Spread

Philadelphia remains a dangerous team with a lot of experience from its last postseason run, and head coach Doug Pederson is familiar with Chicago counterpart Matt Nagy from their days with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid.

The Eagles also have a former Bear who will motivated going against his old team in wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has thrived alongside quarterback Nick Foles. Jeffery has averaged 5.3 receptions for a little more than 100 yards during Philadelphia's three-game winning streak, all with Foles under center.

Why the Bears Can Cover the Spread

Chicago's lone home loss this season came versus the New England Patriots 38-31 in Week 7, and the team has won nine of 10 since then—both straight up and against the spread.

The Bears split two road games played without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, with the loss coming in overtime by three points to the New York Giants in Week 13. Since Trubisky's return, the defense has stepped up, allowing an average of 10.5 points during a four-game winning streak.

Smart Betting Pick

Defensively, Chicago is only rivaled by the Baltimore Ravens in this year's postseason field, and Foles will feel the wrath of the Monsters of the Midway here. The Bears will put tremendous pressure on Foles through Khalil Mack and may even knock him out of the game since he is already suffering from sore ribs.

Some may think that Foles can repeat last year's magic, but these are not the same Eagles. Look for Chicago to end a three-game series skid with a convincing victory, easily covering the spread at home on the NFL odds.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone under in the Bears' past four games.

The Bears are 5-0 SU and ATS in their past five games at home.

The Eagles are 4-11 SU in their past 15 games in the playoffs on the road.

