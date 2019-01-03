Eagles' Alshon Jeffery Loves Philadelphia: Chicago Is 'Where I Was for Work'

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery said he "loves" his current city Wednesday ahead of the Eagles' playoff matchup with his former team, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, Jeffery made the remark while comparing Philadelphia to his former city: "I love the city of Philadelphia. Chicago is just where I was for work."

Jeffery's words were seen as a criticism of Chicago initially, but he later clarified the remarks to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 28-year-old wideout said he still loved Chicago but referenced the firings of a general manager and coach as things that were difficult for him.

Jeffery spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bears before signing with the Eagles prior to the 2017 season. During that time, head coaches Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman were fired, while general manager Phil Emery was replaced by Ryan Pace.

While Jeffery had some individual success in Chicago with two 1,000-yard seasons and a Pro Bowl nod in 2013, he won his first Super Bowl with the Eagles last season.

In 13 regular-season games this season, Jeffery reeled in 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns, and both he and the Eagles are entering the playoffs on a hot streak.

Philly won each of its last three games and five of its last six to reach the playoffs at 9-7, but it will be faced with a stiff challenge Sunday against a Bears team that boasts a dominant defense.

Also, per Rosenblatt, Jeffery has some concern about the conditions of Soldier Field ahead of Sunday's clash: "The field is terrible. I definitely remember that. But at the same time, it's football, man ... when I was there we always used to tell the equipment manager that you gotta change the field, get the field better. I'm not disrespecting them. I'm just saying: It's terrible."

The field may be the least of Jeffery's concerns considering that Chicago ranked third in the NFL in total defense during the regular season.

Philly did the unthinkable as an underdog last season by going all the way to the Super Bowl and winning it, but the road appears much tougher this time around.