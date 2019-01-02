DeMarco Murray Reportedly Joining Arizona as RB Coach

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is joining Kevin Sumlin's staff at the University of Arizona as running backs coach, according to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star.

Murray, 30, retired from the NFL last July after seven seasons in the league.

