DeMarco Murray Reportedly Joining Arizona as RB Coach

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 3: DeMarco Murray #29 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 23-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is joining Kevin Sumlin's staff at the University of Arizona as running backs coach, according to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star.

Murray, 30, retired from the NFL last July after seven seasons in the league.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

