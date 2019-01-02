Maurizio Sarri on Christian Pulisic Chelsea Signing: 'I Didn't Know Anything'

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he was not aware the club were close to completing the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues confirmed the capture of the United States international on Wednesday, with Pulisic to return to the Bundesliga side on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking after Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday, Sarri said he was left in the dark when it came to the acquisition of the 20-year-old, per football journalist Jonathan Tannenwald:

