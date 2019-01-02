Maurizio Sarri on Christian Pulisic Chelsea Signing: 'I Didn't Know Anything'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

Chelsea's team manager Maurizio Sarri, center, gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he was not aware the club were close to completing the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

The Blues confirmed the capture of the United States international on Wednesday, with Pulisic to return to the Bundesliga side on loan for the remainder of the campaign. 

Speaking after Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday, Sarri said he was left in the dark when it came to the acquisition of the 20-year-old, per football journalist Jonathan Tannenwald:

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Records for Messi to Break in 2019 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Records for Messi to Break in 2019 👀

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Did Fabregas Wave Chelsea Fans Goodbye?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Did Fabregas Wave Chelsea Fans Goodbye?

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Toothless Blues Lose Willian to Injury

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Toothless Blues Lose Willian to Injury

    Goal
    via Goal

    Draw Proves Sarri's Chelsea Are No Better Than Conte's

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Draw Proves Sarri's Chelsea Are No Better Than Conte's

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report