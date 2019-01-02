Marcus Rashford Praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Influence After Newcastle Win

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has praised the influence of new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the team's 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho, picking up four wins in his first four games in charge. United's forwards have appeared enlivened too, with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku on the scoresheet at St James' Park.

Speaking after the game, Rashford said the encouragement he's received from Solskjaer has helped him step up a gear, per Samuel Luckhurst, Ciaran Kelly and Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News.

"I think that's the key, we haven't had chance to work on it proper yet, but just having those words around you it makes a difference and I want to improve and keep learning," the England international said when asked about improvements in his composure.

Lukaku also said it's been refreshing for the strikers having someone who played in their position in charge.

"Totally different, I think Marcus and Anthony and I are learning a lot from him especially on the offensive side and he just tries to help us to make us better and win games and so far so good," said the other goalscorer.

Daniel Harris of the Guardian suggested the current mindset of the players is an improvement to what it was under the previous coach:

Rashford has been tasked with leading the line for United in all four of the games since the Portuguese's departure, and he's excelled.

Having previously been utilised in wide berths under Mourinho, up top the England international's speed, movement and improved linkup play has made him so difficult for opposition defenders to pin down.

There's also been a spike in his productivity too, with Rashford on the scoresheet in the wins over Cardiff City, Bournemouth and Newcastle. In the most recent of those victories he was awarded the man of the match prize:

Kris Voakes of Goal thinks the 21-year-old is relishing the extra responsibility that has been handed to him by Solskjaer:

The manner of his goal will have also pleased United supporters, as there was an assurance in Rashford's strike that has occasionally been absent in similar moments previously. So far this season, he's been snatching at opportunities, perhaps aware of the fact another may not come along again for a while as a result of his position, the style of football or rotation.

With United back on the front foot in games again and with Rashford leading the line, the young forward does appear primed to take the next step in a career that promises so much.

Although Lukaku has found himself back in the goals as of late and was a major signing for United ahead of the previous campaign, at the moment Rashford is deserving of his status as the club's first-choice striker.