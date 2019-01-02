Steph Curry Gifts Fan Who Asked for UA Kicks in Girls Sizes with New Curry 6s

Steph Curry made one fan's sneaker dreams come true. Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote to Curry because she couldn't find a pair of his signature shoes in a girls size. Curry promised to make things right, and gifted Riley two pairs of Curry 6s in time for Christmas. 

    

