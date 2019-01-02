World Junior Hockey Championship 2019 Results: Quarterfinal Scores and Reaction

Kevin Light/Getty Images

The 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship reached the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Top seeds Russia and Sweden looked to avoid major upsets against Slovakia and Switzerland, respectively, while the United States and Canada looked to keep their hopes alive for reaching the final.

Here's a look at all the results from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Switzerland 2, Sweden 0

Yannick Bruschweiler and Luca Wyss found the back of the net while Luca Hollenstein made 41 saves, leading Switzerland to a 2-0 upset victory over Sweden in a quarterfinal.

The Swedes went undefeated in pool play, highlighted by an overtime victory over the U.S. But Bruschweiler scored at the 15:23 mark in the first period, and Hollenstein made sure Switzerland never looked back with his second shutout of the event.

Switzerland's only previous win thus far came against lowly Denmark, which was outscored by 26 goals in its four pool-play games.

It's Switzerland's first win over Sweden at the World Juniors since 2004 and its first triumph over the Swedes in an elimination game since 1998.