Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, Wild Card NFL Betting Pick

The Seattle Seahawks (10-6) will look to beat the Dallas Cowboys (10-6) for the second time this season Saturday night when they visit them as small road underdogs at sportsbooks. The Seahawks defeated the Cowboys 24-13 in Week 3 for their first victory of the season as one-point home favorites to spark an early 4-1 run.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as one-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.6-21.5 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle started 2018 at 0-2 before winning four of five. The Seahawks then closed out the regular-season campaign by going 6-1 SU in their last seven games to go along with a 4-2-1 mark ATS. They were fortunate to play four of their final five at home but also earned a big 30-27 road victory against the Carolina Panthers as three-point underdogs in Week 12 as part of their playoff push.

In the first meeting with the Cowboys, running back Chris Carson ran for 102 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown, and quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 192 with two scores and no interceptions. The Seattle defense also picked off Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott twice.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 SU and 6-1-1 in their previous eight games, holding off the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to win their second NFC East title in three years. They were a much better offensive team too after acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders, losing just twice in their last nine games.

Cooper ended up with 1,005 yards on 75 receptions between Oakland and Dallas but scored six of his seven touchdowns with the latter, proving his value to Prescott. He did not play in the first meeting with the Seahawks either, so that is an added advantage.

Smart betting pick

Cooper's presence is huge for the Cowboys, and he could be a difference-maker. But Wilson had an MVP-caliber season for Seattle and should be trusted more by bettors in this spot over Dallas counterpart Prescott, who has yet to win a playoff game.

Home field will not matter here, as the Seahawks are 25-6-4 ATS in their last 35 prime-time appearances at sports betting sites, so look for them to pull off the small upset and advance to the next round.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Cowboys' last seven games at home.

The total has gone over in seven of the Seahawks' last eight games.

The Seahawks are 25-6-4 ATS in their last 35 games at night.

