Marquise Brown Declares for 2019 NFL Draft, Will Leave Oklahoma

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown announced his intention to declare for the 2019 NFL draft Wednesday on Twitter:

The former junior college transfer had one more year of eligibility remaining but will instead try to move on to the next level. He led the Sooners this season with 75 catches and 1,318 receiving yards to go with his 10 touchdowns.

The 5'10" receiver reached the 1,000-yard milestone in each of his two years at Oklahoma, finishing tied for eighth in the country in yards this season.

His production and skill as a deep threat make him one of the top prospects in the 2019 class at his position.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Brown is the No. 3 receiver in the upcoming draft as well as the top slot receiver and best route-runner.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network compared him to another successful player:

There is no denying the receiver's skills as a game-changer with the ball in his hands, finishing the year with six touchdown catches of 50 yards or more. On the other hand, he also had a tendency to disappear at times during the season.

Brown had zero catches in the loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl and was also shutout in the overtime win over Army earlier in the year.

An NFL team will have to decide whether his playmaking ability is worth a high draft pick this April.