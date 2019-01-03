NBA Teams Best Positioned to Pull off Blockbuster Trades

1 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are in the infant stage of their rebuild, making them among the Association's least likely buyers. But if they were inclined to make a major move, they'd seemingly have the asset supply to do so.

It starts with their impressive collection of draft capital, which includes all of their own first-rounders, a top-10 protected pick from the Cavaliers, a top-five protected first from the Mavericks and, in 2022, a lottery-protected first from the Thunder. There are also four second-rounders heading their way, including two in 2019 (one from the Hornets, the other from the Timberwolves or Lakers).

As for the strength of Atlanta's prospect collection, that's largely to be determined. Trae Young is (hopefully) nowhere near the player he'll become, Kevin Huerter has significant growth potential and Omari Spellman is still searching for his NBA niche. John Collins already looks like a nightly 20/10 candidate, and Taurean Prince has the pliability of a glue guy.

Given the state of this club, the Hawks might have zero interest in moving any prospects or picks. But maybe there's a cost-controlled youngster out there who could soften that stance.

Atlanta's most likely trade candidates are veterans on short-term deals: Kent Bazemore ($19.2 million player option for next season), Jeremy Lin ($12.5 million expiring contract) and Dewayne Dedmon (expiring $6.3 million salary). While Bazemore is currently sidelined by a sprained ankle, the 29-year-old has been mentioned in a number of trade rumblings.

The Rockets are among the teams to discuss Bazemore, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania, who added that Bazemore "is expected to receive interest from several contenders."

Both Lin and Dedmon could similarly be on the radar of win-now clubs in search of point guard depth or spacing/rim protection from the center spot.