Alex Ovechkin to Skip 2019 NHL All-Star Game to Rest for Remainder of Season

Washington Capitals' superstar winger Alex Ovechkin informed the NHL on Wednesday he's going to skip the 2019 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose, California, on Jan. 26 to rest for the second half of the season.

Mike Vogel of Sportsnet reported the update. Chris Johnston of the NHL Network noted league policy mandates Ovechkin must sit out the Caps' game before or after the All-Star break as a result.

