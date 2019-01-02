Report: Ex-Buccaneers HC Dirk Koetter to Interview for Falcons OC Job

January 2, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter speaks with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-29. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday about their vacancy at offensive coordinator. He previously held that role in Atlanta from 2012 through 2014.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reported the update Wednesday and noted Darrell Bevell, who served in the same capacity with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-10) and Seattle Seahawks (2011-17), is also set to meet with the Falcons this week.

                                                                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

