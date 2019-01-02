The Titan Games: 2019 TV Schedule, Trailers and Latest from the Rock

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

If you have been watching Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame football, the NHL on NBC and NBC Sports Network along with the Peacock Network's prime-time programming in the last two months, you have undoubtedly seen the network promos involving Dwayne "Rock" Johnson and his new program called "The Titan Games."

That show is a 10-episode competition program, and it is put together by the producers of "American Ninja Warrior" and "World of Dance."

Johnson will host the program that offers non-celebrities a chance to compete with each other in head-to-head challenges of "the mind, body and heart," per NBC.

Johnson says the program is designed to motivate those watching to strive to be their best and reach their potential for greatness. It does this by having these athletes compete against each other for fame and money.

Johnson says the competition is all about pushing combatants to the limit physically, emotionally and mentally.

The action star says the series is all about pushing competitors to reach their peak levels.

In one of the promotional trailers, Johnson talks about how he was struggling badly at the age of 23 after he failed to launch a career in the NFL. He had been arrested several times before he started to turn his life around through hard work and challenging exercises in the gym.

This program will feature individuals who have had difficult times in their personal lives, physical problems and those who are not famous athletes but they have tremendous athletic skill and talent.

Four men and four women will challenge each other in grueling tests of strength and endurance that are designed to bring out their best or break them. Johnson says in another trailer that he has used similar activities to the ones used on the program to reach his own goals.

The program debuts January 3 on NBC, and here's a look at the early run of the program's schedule.

The Titan Games TV Schedule

Thursday, January 3, 7 p.m., NBC (New)

Friday, Janary 4, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, January 5, 7 p.m. NBC

Sunday, January 6, 12 a.m., NBC Sports netowrk

Thursday, January 10, 7 p.m., NBC (New)