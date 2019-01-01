Jamal Adams Endorses Kliff Kingsbury as Next Jets Head Coach: 'U Damn Right'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, but Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams believes one candidate stands above the rest.

SNY noticed Adams was following former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Instagram and predicted this meant he was the player's preferred choice. The second-year player didn't leave any room for interpretation in his response:

Kingsbury was fired as a head coach of Texas Tech after going 35-40 in six years, but he quickly got a job as the offensive coordinator at USC. Still, NFL teams remain interested in him as a head coaching candidate despite his lack of previous success.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the 39-year-old coach will have a formal interview with the Jets as well as the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Kingsbury is known for his offensive prowess and Adams plays on the other side of the ball, it's clear he believes in the potential that could come with this hire.