Packers Head Coach Rumors: GB 'Still Hopeful' It Can Speak to Pat Fitzgerald

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, greets players before the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are "still hopeful" of receiving an interview with Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski reported Tuesday.

Following Northwestern's 31-20 win over the Utah Utes in the Holiday Bowl, Fitzgerald affirmed his commitment to the school.

"Hashtag Go Cats, man," Fitzgerald said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt (via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com). "I'm not going anywhere. This is home forever. ... I'm a Wildcat for life."

      

