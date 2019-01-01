Marc Stein: Insider Thinks DeMarcus Cousins Will Consider Staying with Warriors

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will reportedly consider spending another season with the Dubs despite the star-studded team's limited financial resources.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported a "wise insider" said Cousins would be willing to field an offer from Golden State to stay after signing there in hopes of rebuilding his value after suffering a torn Achilles in January 2018.

He's yet to play a game this season.

Cousins signed with the Warriors in July, a move which sparked backlash because of Golden State's recent dominance and already loaded roster. The 28-year-old University of Kentucky product viewed it as his best way to make a marquee impact.

"This was my ace of spades," he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "This was my chess move."

Although Golden State hasn't announced a definitive timetable for his return to action, general manager Bob Myers hinted Monday the post player's debut is on the horizon.

"I think we're nearing the finish line," Myers told reporters.

How Cousins performs once he does return to the floor will likely determine whether sticking with the Warriors is a realistic endgame.

If he immediately showcases full health and a return to form—he ranked 22nd in the NBA in player efficiency rating with the New Orleans Pelicans before the injury last season, per ESPN.com—he'll likely receive some lucrative offers as an unrestricted free agent that would be tough to pass up.

Should the recovery process take a little bit longer, another one-year contract with Golden State could make a lot of sense.