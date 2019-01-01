Jim Bob Cooter's Contract Not Renewed by Lions, Won't Return as OC

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions "elected to not renew" the contract of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooter and the Lions mutually agreed to go in different directions, and he's already receiving interest from other NFL teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.