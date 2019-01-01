Jim Bob Cooter's Contract Not Renewed by Lions, Won't Return as OC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions "elected to not renew" the contract of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooter and the Lions mutually agreed to go in different directions, and he's already receiving interest from other NFL teams.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

