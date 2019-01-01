Otto Porter Trade Rumors: Mavericks Interested in Trading for Wizards Forward

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks "have expressed interest" in acquiring Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday.

According to Scotto, the Wizards are likely to "field several calls" for not only Porter but also Bradley Beal ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

