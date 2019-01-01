Otto Porter Trade Rumors: Mavericks Interested in Trading for Wizards Forward

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets on December 1, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks "have expressed interest" in acquiring Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday.

According to Scotto, the Wizards are likely to "field several calls" for not only Porter but also Bradley Beal ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

