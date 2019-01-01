Trace McSorley Says He Doesn't Know If He Finished Citrus Bowl on Broken Foot

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is checked out after suffering an injury against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter of the VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley played through a foot injury Tuesday to finish the team's 27-24 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Although it was initially reported as a broken foot, McSorley said he wasn't sure whether that was the case, per Ben Jones of StateCollege.com.

Audrey Snyder of The Athletic provided vague comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin about the situation after the game:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

