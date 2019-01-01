Trace McSorley Says He Doesn't Know If He Finished Citrus Bowl on Broken Foot

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley played through a foot injury Tuesday to finish the team's 27-24 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Although it was initially reported as a broken foot, McSorley said he wasn't sure whether that was the case, per Ben Jones of StateCollege.com.

Audrey Snyder of The Athletic provided vague comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin about the situation after the game:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.