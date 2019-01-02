Eden Hazard Should 'Reinvent Himself' at Chelsea, Says Roberto Martinez

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez has advised Eden Hazard not to move to Real Madrid and instead "reinvent himself" at current club Chelsea.

The Belgian attacker has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for a long time and continues to fuel the speculation with numerous hints he could either stay or go.

Martinez told HLN (h/t AS) he doesn't know whether a move would be good for him:

"I do not know if a new challenge would be good for him. He knows how much they love him at Chelsea and there's chemistry between Sarri and him. Besides, he is enjoying his time at Chelsea, where he has reached an exceptional level.

"It's uncertain that a new project will suit him. I am convinced that he can reinvent himself at the club."

The speculation a transfer could be on the cards in the summer increased on Wednesday when news broke the Blues signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund:

The 20-year-old American has mostly played on the right wing this season and could be an ideal attacking partner for Hazard. But in Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Blues already have a young winger with star potential, and they could be looking to build around their two talents.

Sportswriter Simon Johnson reported the Blues are still hopeful Hazard will sign a new deal, and the signing of Pulisic had nothing to do with the Belgian's contract situation:

The 27-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2020, giving interested clubs more leverage starting in the summer. Real landed Thibaut Courtois by showing similar patience, securing a deal for a reduced fee.

Hazard has been Chelsea's top attacking player for years and is in the midst of another fine campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Italian has unlocked Hazard's scoring potential, and the Belgian is on pace for his highest-ever scoring season in the Premier League.

The statistics show just how vital he is for the Blues:

Real are in dire need of attacking reinforcements following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Without their star man, Los Blancos scored just 24 goals in La Liga before the start of the new year, compared to the 48 rivals Barcelona netted.

Hazard's creativity and scoring ability would be a perfect solution to their problems, but Chelsea will fight tooth and nail to keep him in their ranks.