USADA CEO Slams WADA After Russia Miss Anti-Doping Information Deadline

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

A spectator waves the Russia flag during the men's preliminary round ice hockey match between the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Slovenia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

USADA Chief Executive Officer Travis T. Tygart has taken aim at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the "global anti-doping system" following Russia's failure to provide the necessary anti-doping information ahead of a December 31 deadline.

Tygart called the situation a "total joke and embarrassment" in a statement:

As reported by Eddie Pells of the Associated Press, WADA lifted a ban on Russia's athletes in September. Part of that decision required the Russian anti-doping agency, RUSADA, to turn over data and samples, but Russian authorities turned away a WADA team of scientists earlier this month.

Per BBC's Dan Roan, the International Olympic Committee's statement appeared to indicate Russia won't be banned from the 2020 Olympics:

The Russian team was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for its part in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Some Russian athletes did compete under a neutral flag, and the team won two gold medals, including its first hockey title since the Unified Team did so in 1992.

Per BBC Sport, WADA's decision to reinstate RUSADA was a controversial one, with athletes and organisations from different countries voicing their criticism.

Sportswriter Nick Harris took to social media following the news Russia have missed their deadline:

As reported by BBC Sport, the UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission has joined USADA in calling for an immediate suspension.

Related

    Andriy Arshavin's wife closes social media account over Russian's strip club antics

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Andriy Arshavin's wife closes social media account over Russian's strip club antics

    via mirror

    Russian deputy premier Mutko resigns as football federation chief

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Russian deputy premier Mutko resigns as football federation chief

    Dpa
    via MARCA in English

    Coach is a Russian David and Goliath film tale – but twist is in the credits | Richard Williams

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Coach is a Russian David and Goliath film tale – but twist is in the credits | Richard Williams

    Richard Williams
    via the Guardian

    VAR, the World Cup in Russia... Reasons that explain the equality in LaLiga

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    VAR, the World Cup in Russia... Reasons that explain the equality in LaLiga

    Miguel Mayoral
    via MARCA in English