USADA CEO Slams WADA After Russia Miss Anti-Doping Information Deadline

USADA CEO Slams WADA After Russia Miss Anti-Doping Information DeadlineJanuary 1, 2019
USADA Chief Executive Officer Travis T. Tygart has taken aim at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the "global anti-doping system" following Russia's failure to provide the necessary anti-doping information ahead of a December 31 deadline.
Tygart called the situation a "total joke and embarrassment" in a statement:
As reported by Eddie Pells of the Associated Press, WADA lifted a ban on Russia's athletes in September. Part of that decision required the Russian anti-doping agency, RUSADA, to turn over data and samples, but Russian authorities turned away a WADA team of scientists earlier this month.
Per BBC's Dan Roan, the International Olympic Committee's statement appeared to indicate Russia won't be banned from the 2020 Olympics:
The Russian team was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for its part in a state-sponsored doping scandal.
Some Russian athletes did compete under a neutral flag, and the team won two gold medals, including its first hockey title since the Unified Team did so in 1992.
Per BBC Sport, WADA's decision to reinstate RUSADA was a controversial one, with athletes and organisations from different countries voicing their criticism.
Sportswriter Nick Harris took to social media following the news Russia have missed their deadline:
And yes, of course, there's doping in ALL sports in ALL countries, decades of it in USA track n field and in British cycling etc ad infinitum. But the scale & organisation and Govt support of the Russian scam since 2010 (ish) is unprecedented in modern times.
As reported by BBC Sport, the UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission has joined USADA in calling for an immediate suspension.
