Ernesto Valverde on Barcelona Future: 'I Do Not Know What I Will Do Next Season'

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure about his future and does not know if he will remain at the Camp Nou next season.

Valverde told Barca TV (h/t Martin Domin at the Mirror) that the nature of football means he does not make long-term plans:

"I do not know what I will do next season. In this football, who knows? We all know how things are. I never think long or long term. For us, two months are a very long term. If you win a game, everyone is happy and if you lose, everyone is watching you.

"What I want is for everyone to be satisfied with the work. But we are not going to cheat. If you do not win the league, everyone looks at the coach because it is marked like that. I try to meet the objectives and, of course, how much we have left, so let's see it."

Valverde joined Barcelona in 2017 from Athletic Bilbao. He signed a two-year deal with the Catalan giants, with an option for a third year, per BBC Sport.

The former Athletic boss won a league and cup double in his first season at Barcelona. However, the campaign was marred by a shock UEFA Champions League quarter-final exit to Roma.

Barcelona won the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1. However, Roma produced a remarkable comeback in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico to win 3-0 and send Barcelona out on away goals.

Valverde offered an honest view of the defeat afterwards:

Barcelona remain on course for success this season. The team are three points clear at the top of La Liga and remain in contention in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Per Luis F. Rojo at Marca, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio that Valverde has a deal for next season, although there is a clause to terminate it early: "Valverde has a contract for this season and the next one, as we signed a three-year deal with a clause through which the club or the coach can end the agreement in advance by paying a certain amount."

The 54-year-old's future may depend on how the team fares for the rest of the campaign. Barcelona's focus is very much on the Champions League this season and failure to deliver success in Europe could spell the end of his tenure at the Camp Nou.