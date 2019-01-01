Tenshin Nasukawa: I Underestimated Floyd Mayweather, Realize How Great He Is

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Tenshin Nasukawa has taken to social media to discuss his first-round loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on New Year's Eve, thanking the undefeated boxer and admitting he underestimated him.

Mayweather blitzed the 20-year-old kickboxer in barely two minutes, dropping him three times. Nasukawa wrote on Instagram he has no regrets about taking the fight:

"The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better.

"But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn't work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level!

"It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much."



The three-round exhibition didn't feature any ringside judges, and Mayweather came out very casually, throwing a light jab. But as soon as he connected with anything of substance, Nasukawa went down, and Money chased the youngster for two more knockdowns before his corner threw the towel.

While there's no shame in losing to an all-time great boxer and a much bigger opponent―Mayweather looked significantly taller inside the ring―the manner of the defeat was unexpected. The 41-year-old Mayweather needed 10 rounds to stop Conor McGregor last year, and he hadn't won by knockout prior to that since 2011, when Victor Ortiz lowered his hands after a clash.

Nasukawa remains unbeaten in kickboxing and MMA, but his future in boxing seems murky at best. The loss won't go on his record, as this was just an exhibition.