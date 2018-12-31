Bengals Head Coach Rumors: Cincinnati Requests Josh McDaniels Interview

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly requested an interview with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the Bengals have also requested interviews with Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron.

McDaniels, meanwhile, reportedly has been targeted by the Green Bay Packers for an interview and is garnering interest around the league, as there are eight head coaching vacancies:

That interest is surprising, however, given that McDaniels agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach last season before he changed his mind and returned to the Patriots:

McDaniels, 42, has been with New England for two stints (2001-08, 2012-present), serving as the offensive coordinator in 10 seasons. He's also served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-10) and offensive coordinator of the St Louis Rams (2011).

Under his tutelage, Tom Brady and the Patriots have been a top offense and were fifth in yards (393.4 YPG) and fourth in points (27.3) in 2018. The Pats have had a top-10 attack in both points and yards for four straight seasons.

The same cannot be said for the Bengals, who were 26th in yards (310.8 YPG) and 17th in points (23.0 PPG) this season. While the team has young playmakers in running back Joe Mixon and wideout Tyler Boyd—and veteran A.J. Green (on IR with a toe injury) remains of the league's better wide receivers when healthy—Andy Dalton won't be confused with Brady anytime soon.

For McDaniels and other coaches potentially considering the Bengals' opening, having a plan at quarterback is vital. Is Dalton still the franchise QB, or will a new coach make a change? Does Jeff Driskel deserve a shot to win the job? Would the team throw money at a player such as Teddy Bridgewater or chase a potential franchise signal-caller in the draft if it's no longer sold on in-house options?

Having an answer for those questions will define the next few years in Cincinnati, especially for a roster that otherwise has potential. If McDaniels isn't in love with Dalton—or wants an intriguing young player to mold and develop—the Bengals may not be the right fit.