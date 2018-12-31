Buccaneers Head Coach Rumors: Bruce Arians, Jim Caldwell Among Targets

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach for next season.

Per SiriusXM NFL Radio's Alex Marvez, the Buccaneers have "legit" interest in interviewing Bruce Arians. Other candidates for the job could include Jack Del Rio and Jim Caldwell.

In a text message to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Arians said he would listen if the Bucs called because he knows general manager Jason Licht.

The Buccaneers announced Monday that they had relieved Dirk Koetter of his duties as head coach after a 19-29 record in his three seasons, including a 5-11 mark in 2018.

