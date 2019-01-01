5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas to Shift MLB's Balance of Power in 2019

1 of 5

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It's no secret the Miami Marlins are shopping J.T. Realmuto. Nor is it a secret World Series hopefuls like the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are leading contenders for the All-Star catcher.

But what about the Colorado Rockies?

In November, MLB.com's Thomas Harding labeled the Rockies as long shots to land Realmuto. Since then, they've been busy signing Daniel Murphy and...well, signing Daniel Murphy.

The fit, however, remains oh so worthy of speculation. Realmuto, 27, emerged as the best catcher in baseball last season. For their part, Rockies catchers posted negative wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Colorado's low-key offseason is presumably tied to its 2019 payroll, which is already projected to surpass the team's expenses for all of 2018. And yet this is a team with two good excuses for bold action: It's coming off a 91-win season, and it must now be focused on making the most of Nolan Arenado's walk year.

A blockbuster for Realmuto would certainly improve the Rockies' standing relative to the Dodgers (who, remember, won only 92 games in 2018) in the National League West. That's worth surrendering a package of, say, right-hander Peter Lambert and infielder Garrett Hampson.