Deal or No Deal: Updated MLB Trade Predictions Heading into the New Year

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

A new year looms, yet one thing that's sure to carry over from 2018 to 2019 is a bustling Major League Baseball trade market.

Though quite a few MLB stars—e.g., Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, Yasiel Puig, Jean Segura and James Paxton—have already been relocated, there's still plenty of room for speculation on further trades. With help from the latest reports and our gut, we'll play a game of "deal or no deal" with nine trade chips.

We're only considering cases that remain unresolved in some way. To wit, the New York Mets likely nixed a possible Noah Syndergaard trade when they signed Wilson Ramos. That killed any possibility of flipping Thor in a deal for J.T. Realmuto.

Otherwise, it's on with the show.