Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool can extend their Premier League lead over Manchester City to 10 points on Thursday if they beat the defending champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Likewise, City can turn the heat up on the Reds by cutting the gap to four points with a win of their own in a match that could have a significant impact on the title race.

The Sky Blues find themselves behind after a disappointing end to 2018 in which they lost three times in December.

Date: Thursday, January 3

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Man City (21-20), Draw (11-4), Liverpool (13-5)

Liverpool and City played one another four times in 2018, and the Reds will be hoping to continue their recent run against the Sky Blues have won three of those meetings and drawn the other.

It was an excellent year and has been a superb season for the Reds, per Football JOE's Melissa Reddy:

They warmed up for their trip to the Etihad in style on Saturday with a 5-1 demolition of Arsenal at Anfield as Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet.

Liverpool have scored two more goals than they had after 20 games last season and have conceded 15 fewer, resulting in 16 more points.

Given City's recent form, they'll be eagerly anticipating their match against their title rivals.

The Sky Blues closed out 2018 with a 3-1 win over Southampton, but in the four Premier League matches preceding it they lost three times at the hands of Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz felt they looked vulnerable even against the Saints:

Goal's Sam Lee noted their need to improve their performance for City's visit:

When on form, the Sky Blues are one of the best teams in Europe and their world-class array of talent is enough to give them the edge over almost any opponent, so they shouldn't be ruled out.

Liverpool have shown themselves to be a match for them, though, and they come into the clash in much better shape, so it would be a surprise if they don't get something from the game.