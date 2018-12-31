Mike Zimmer Says He Won't Resign or Retire as Vikings HC After Missing Playoffs

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly have to fire Mike Zimmer if they want a new head coach during the 2019 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network cited a text message from Zimmer that read, "I'm not retiring or resigning. Period."

Pelissero also cited multiple sources who would be "shocked" if Zimmer—who is under contract for next season—was fired.

The Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game last season but missed the playoffs in 2018 thanks to Sunday's loss to division-rivals Chicago Bears. That loss allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to surpass Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs.

Expectations were high in Minnesota following last season's effort and the offseason signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the NFC North squad finished a mere 8-7-1 and went an ugly 1-6 against playoff teams.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio appeared on the halftime show of Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts and said, "people are keeping an eye on Minnesota" following the loss to the Bears (h/t Will Brinson of CBS Sports).

Minnesota's offense never found its footing with Cousins at the helm, and it fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo following a December loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings finished 19th in the league in points and 20th in total yards and scored 10 or fewer points four times, including a shocking Week 3 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Zimmer has been the head coach of the Vikings the past five years and sports a 47-32-1 record with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

While the 62-year-old directed one of the league's most disappointing teams during the 2018 campaign, he isn't ready to walk away just yet and will seemingly have the opportunity to correct course in 2019.