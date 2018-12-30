Report: Ex-Michigan, Arizona HC Rich Rodriguez Expected to Become Ole Miss OC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: Head coache Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats watches from the sidelines during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Ole Miss Rebels are expected to hire Rich Rodriguez as their offensive coordinator, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

Rodriguez most recently coached the Arizona Wildcats, where he compiled a 43-35 record and made five bowl appearances in six seasons.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Every Conference Has Fared in Bowl Games

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How Every Conference Has Fared in Bowl Games

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com

    Mack Goes Public with Commitment to Ole Miss

    Ole Miss Football logo
    Ole Miss Football

    Mack Goes Public with Commitment to Ole Miss

    OMSpirit.com
    via OMSpirit.com

    Report: Rex Ryan Interested in Miami Coaching Job

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Rex Ryan Interested in Miami Coaching Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Heisman Vote Should Be Post-Bowls

    Ole Miss Football logo
    Ole Miss Football

    Heisman Vote Should Be Post-Bowls

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report