Report: Ex-Michigan, Arizona HC Rich Rodriguez Expected to Become Ole Miss OC

The Ole Miss Rebels are expected to hire Rich Rodriguez as their offensive coordinator, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

Rodriguez most recently coached the Arizona Wildcats, where he compiled a 43-35 record and made five bowl appearances in six seasons.

