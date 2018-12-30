NFL Rumors: Mike McCarthy Not Interested in Cardinals Job, Likely to Sit Out '19

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly "reached out to Mike McCarthy, league sources said, gauging his interest in their soon-to-be-vacant head coaching job and making it clear the franchise would make sweeping changes and give McCarthy say over personnel if he was interested," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report, however, McCarthy "does not intend to pursue the opening" and would be more than happy to sit out the 2019 campaign if he doesn't find the perfect opening this offseason.

