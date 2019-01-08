Report: Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha's MRIs for Hamstring Injuries Return Clean

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio and forward Thabo Sefolosha have both had hamstring problems, but their MRI results were each clear Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Rubio is expected to miss two weeks, while Sefolosha could be out 10 to 12 days.

Rubio is the bigger loss. The point guard had been mostly healthy this season but was forced to miss a game because of back and knee injuries suffered at the end of December. 

When he's on the court, Rubio is an impact player for a team that's trying to remain competitive in the loaded Western Conference. The 28-year-old has made a difference as both a scorer and facilitator, with averages of 12.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

With Dante Exum also out with a sprained ankle, the team will have to turn to Raul Neto at point guard. Donovan Mitchell will likely have chances to run the offense as well.

Meanwhile, Sefolosha has provided quality depth at both forward spots, averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 26 games. Jae Crowder and Royce O'Neale should get more minutes, but the team will have limited bench options for the next week or two.

